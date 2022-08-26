Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

