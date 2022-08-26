Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,035,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Canon by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the period.

Get Canon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Canon Stock Up 0.6 %

Canon Profile

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.