Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

