Comparing VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VectivBio and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60

VectivBio presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 335.61%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 497.29%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than VectivBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

68.4% of VectivBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

VectivBio has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Passage Bio N/A -57.48% -50.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VectivBio and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.34) -0.66

Summary

Passage Bio beats VectivBio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.