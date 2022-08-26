Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

