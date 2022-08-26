Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,007 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

