Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 788 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

