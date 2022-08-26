Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 503,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 348,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.85%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.