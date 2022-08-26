Nextdoor (KIND) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nextdoor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 683 3667 8938 254 2.65

Risk & Volatility

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 4.55, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 44.82%. Given Nextdoor’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.91 Nextdoor Competitors $7.89 billion $2.08 billion 16.96

Nextdoor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.39% -19.03% -6.32%

Summary

Nextdoor peers beat Nextdoor on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

