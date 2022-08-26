Contrasting LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InspireMD and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENSAR has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.69%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than InspireMD.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InspireMD has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.1% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 3.60 -$14.92 million ($2.22) -0.87 LENSAR $34.46 million 1.90 -$19.60 million ($2.40) -2.47

InspireMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -334.66% -54.85% -46.01% LENSAR -63.71% -45.47% -37.06%

Summary

LENSAR beats InspireMD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

