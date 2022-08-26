Contrasting Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -69.08% -56.53% Timberline Resources N/A -31.33% -30.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.29) -4.11 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -6.03

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.9% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 249.06%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Skeena Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

