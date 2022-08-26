Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and The Competition

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 377 2522 4679 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 132.67%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.25 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -25.34

Stronghold Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.32% -1,497.08% -11.23%

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

