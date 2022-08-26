Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares trading hands.

Fifth Street Asset Management Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.