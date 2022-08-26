Critical Contrast: Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) vs. Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Coro Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 13.00 -$51.02 million ($0.33) -65.12 Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.03

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coro Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -16.21% 0.88% 0.62% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Definitive Healthcare and Coro Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 6 7 0 2.54 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Coro Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Coro Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Coro Global

(Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.