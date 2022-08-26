Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.18.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BYND opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

