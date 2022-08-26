CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $33.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CTS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 0.80. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

