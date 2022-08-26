CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.44.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE CCL.B opened at C$64.42 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$73.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06.

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

CCL Industries Company Profile

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,341,581.40. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 585,535 shares of company stock valued at $35,115,063.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.