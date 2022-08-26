Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.
Centennial Resource Development Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,059.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
