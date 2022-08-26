Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Aroundtown has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.35.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

