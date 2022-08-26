AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

