B. Riley Increases Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $56.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

See Also

