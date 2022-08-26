BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

