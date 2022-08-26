Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $28.00

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

