Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

