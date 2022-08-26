Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
