Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 6.44 ($0.08). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 81,106 shares trading hands.

Active Energy Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50.

Insider Activity at Active Energy Group

In other news, insider Michael Rowan acquired 750,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,249.40).

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

