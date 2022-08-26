Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.60. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
Ellomay Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.17.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 44.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellomay Capital (ELLO)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.