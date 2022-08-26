Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.60. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 44.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

