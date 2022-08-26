Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

