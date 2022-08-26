TD Securities Increases Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $16.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABST. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Price Performance

Absolute Software stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Absolute Software Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Absolute Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.