TD Securities Increases Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $16.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABST. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Absolute Software stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.
