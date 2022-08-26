Truist Financial Trims Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price to $27.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ACET opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.27. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

