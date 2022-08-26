Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AERI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 103,259 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

