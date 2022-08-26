AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) PT Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter valued at $787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

