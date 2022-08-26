Loop Capital Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Snap by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,853 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $716,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.