Loop Capital Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $19.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Snap by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,853 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $716,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

