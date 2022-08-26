ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 1631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ScanSource by 305.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $738.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.