Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.43

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.