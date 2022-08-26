Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.43

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.27.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
