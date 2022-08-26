Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $370.20

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370.20 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 371.40 ($4.49), with a volume of 28427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.60 ($4.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £580.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

