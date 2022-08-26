WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $752.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.09) and last traded at GBX 754.40 ($9.12), with a volume of 87852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 766.40 ($9.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 821.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 941.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

