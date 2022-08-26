Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading Up 19.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price was up 19.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 1,443,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,117,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.80 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65.

Insider Transactions at Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$181,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538.40.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

