abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $148.75

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 341885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.70 ($1.83).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).
abrdn Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.
abrdn Announces Dividend
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.