abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $148.75

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 341885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.70 ($1.83).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

