LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $223.80

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.80 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 223.80 ($2.70), with a volume of 43223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.80 ($2.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.67 ($3.62).

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93.

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In other news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

