Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $312.22

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, August 30th. The 13-14 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.