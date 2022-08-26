Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $61.89

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.