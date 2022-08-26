Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $115.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Fabrinet Stock Up 3.5 %

FN opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

