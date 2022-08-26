SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 261,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SciPlay Trading Up 0.7 %

SCPL opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

About SciPlay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $24,938,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $21,478,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $13,722,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 805,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 577,310 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

