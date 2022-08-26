AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $33.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AMC Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 24.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
