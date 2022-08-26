AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $33.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AMC Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 24.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Trading Up 3.6 %

AMCX stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.