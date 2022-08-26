Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $36.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -42.38. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

