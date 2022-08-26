Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYCR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -42.38. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.83.
Insider Activity at Paycor HCM
In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.