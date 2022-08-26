Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYCR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -42.38. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

