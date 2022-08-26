Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $32.00

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.38.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.