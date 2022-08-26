Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $32.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

