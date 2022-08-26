Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 112,610 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

