Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Atlas Arteria has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

