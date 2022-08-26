Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.
Atlas Arteria Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Atlas Arteria has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.82.
About Atlas Arteria
