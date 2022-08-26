Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $630.00 to $680.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $654.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $421.55 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.88.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

